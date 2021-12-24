Man, 21, fatally hit by semi on Hwy. 43 after crash involving different semi

A 21-year-old man from Grande Prairie was fatally struck on Wednesday after speaking to the driver of a semi that had collided with his vehicle.

RCMP released more details about the collision on Friday after the next of kin notification was completed.

According to police, the man's car and a semi were northwest bound on Highway 43 before 9 a.m. when the car lost control and struck the semi-tractor.

After the collision, officers say the car pulled off to the highway's left shoulder, and the semi-tractor pulled to the right. The car driver exited his vehicle and crossed the highway to speak with the semi-driver.

Mounties say that the driver attempted to cross the highway back to his vehicle when another northwest-bound semi-truck struck him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, emergency crews said.

The car's other occupant, a 21-year-old woman from Grande Prairie, was uninjured, and the 39-year-old driver and lone occupant from Calgary of the first involved semi-truck. The second semi-trailer driver, a 32-year-old from Edmonton, was injured.

Road conditions at the time of the accident were not favourable, the RCMP said, with snow and ice covering the highway.

"The collision remains under investigation however no further updates are anticipated," RCMP added in a statement.