Man, 22, charged with murder after fatally shooting suspect who tried to rob his house, lawyer says

A 22-year-old is facing murder charges after he shot and killed a man who was allegedly attempting to rob his family home in Milton, Ont., his lawyer says.

The incident happened on Feb. 19 at about 5 a.m. at a residence on Gibson Crescent, which is near Ontario Street South and Louis St. Laurent Avenue

According to Halton Regional Police Service, a group of suspects “intent on committing a robbery” approached the house in question.

Once inside, they were reportedly confronted by an occupant and a number of gunshots were then fired within the home. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ali Mian, who lives in the home with his single mother, is now facing second-degree murder charges, his lawyer says.

In a statement provided to CP24, criminal lawyer Jag Virk said his client "shot at an intruder that broke into his home and attacked his mother."

"He is a registered firearm owner and used his gun legally against an armed intruder," Virk said. "He shouldn't be charged with murder for protecting his mother from someone that broke into his home."

Virk said Mian’s intention was "not to kill the intruder, he only shot at him once."

Halton police said the investigation ongoing and that detectives are currently looking for information pertaining to three outstanding suspects who they said fled the scene in a light-coloured Dodge Charger with a sunroof and black wheels.

Romario Clarke, 20, was also arrested when officers when arrived at the scene. He has been charged with one count of break and enter and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Investigators initially said the shooting was “isolated to the home and appears to be targeted.” However, they issued a updated news release on Monday which removed that detail.

Anyone with further information is urged asked to contact HRPS’s Homicide Tip Line at 905-825-4776, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.