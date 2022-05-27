Man, 22, facing child pornography charges after police search Dartmouth address

A 22-year-old man is facing a number of child pornography-related charges after police seized several electronic devices from an address in Dartmouth, N.S., in relation to an investigation.

Police say investigators with the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit conducted a search at an address in Dartmouth Thursday after receiving information that a man had obtained and was sharing child pornography online, with some images reported to contain children under the age of 16.

During the search, police seized multiple electronic devices for forensic analysis, according to a news release Friday.

Brennan Oake is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.

He has been charged with: