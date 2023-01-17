Man, 23, charged after woman sexually assaulted in apartment building: Halifax police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
A 23-year-old man is facing a number of charges in connection with a sexual assault at an apartment building in Halifax over the weekend.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a sexual assault at the building on Brunswick Street around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police allege a man approached a woman in a common area of the building and sexually assaulted her.
The man was not known to the woman.
Halifax police say officers arrested the man at the scene a short time later.
Mykhailo Bielinskyi is facing the following charges:
- sexual assault
- assault causing bodily harm
- choking to overcome resistance
- uttering threats
- mischief
- forcible confinement
He was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday.
