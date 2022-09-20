Man, 24, dies following two-vehicle collision: N.B. RCMP
A man has died after a two-vehicle collision near Coles Island, N.B., last week.
Around 3 p.m. on Saturday, the RCMP responded to a collision between a car and a pickup truck near the intersection of Route 10 and Bagdad Road.
According to an RCMP news release, the driver of the car, a 24-year-old man, was taken to hospital with what were believed to be serious injuries. His passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the truck was uninjured.
Police say the 24-year-old man died in hospital from his injuries Monday.
The RCMP believes the crash happened when the driver of the car made a sudden stop, causing him to be rear-ended by the truck, before rolling into a ditch.
The Coles Island Fire Department, Cumberland Bay Fire Department, and Ambulance New Brunswick also went to the scene. A New Brunswick Coroner's Office member is assisting with the investigation.
An autopsy is set to determine the man’s exact cause of death.
-
Putin orders partial mobilization of reservists in RussiaRussian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia, in a measure that appeared to be an admission that Moscow's war against Ukraine isn't going according to plan after nearly seven months of fighting and amid recent battlefield losses for the Kremlin's forces.
-
Water.org unveils US$1B plan for water access at CGIWater.org announced a US$1 billion plan Tuesday to help 100 million people in Africa, Asia and Latin America get lasting access to water and sanitation.
-
Harrow man crowned Amazing Race Canada championA Harrow native and his best friend have taken home the coveted title of the Amazing Race Canada champions.
-
Police investigating double homicide in EtobicokeToronto police say they are investigating a double homicide in Etobicoke.
-
Dundas Place road closure in effectA portion of Dundas Place in London will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. The closure is between Clarence Street and Wellington Street while crews complete necessary brick work
-
Fire closes Walker RoadWindsor fire crews are on scene of a working fire on Walker Road north of Seminole Street.
-
Funeral to be held Wednesday for slain Toronto police officer Const. Andrew HongA funeral is set to be held Wednesday morning for Const. Andrew Hong, the Toronto police officer who was fatally gunned down in Mississauga last week.
-
Kingston, Ont. saw 20 per cent decrease in number of homes sold in AugustCanada’s cooling housing market is not just about Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver. Sales are down in Kingston, as well, and sellers should be prepared to wait.
-
Fire at multi-unit residence in the Beltline brings big responseFirefighters pulled up shortly before 9 p.m., and found residents evacuating, alarms ringing and signs of smoke.