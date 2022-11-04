Man, 25, arrested after alleged threat prompts hold-and-secure at Yarmouth schools

A man is in custody following an alleged threat that prompted a hold-and-secure at two schools in Yarmouth, N.S.

The RCMP says its officers safely arrested the 25-year-old man in Meteghan, N.S., around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Just after 9:30 a.m., Meadowfields Community School went into a hold-and-secure due to a “potential threat at a neighbouring facility,” according to a social media post by the Tri-County Regional Centre for Education.

Update 10:30 a.m. - RCMP officers have safely arrested a man in #Meteghan in relation this investigation. Hold and secures have been lifted at both @NSCCBurridge and Meadowfields Community School.

Around 9:50 a.m., NSCC’s Burridge campus, which is about a kilometre away, posted that it was also in a hold-and-secure due to a threat.

Police said the alleged threats were not made directly towards the schools, but they posted officers at both schools as a precaution.

The RCMP says the hold-and-secure orders have been lifted at the schools and an investigation is underway.