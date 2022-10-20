Man, 25, charged in connection with two armed robberies in Moncton

A 25-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly robbing two people with a knife in Moncton, N.B., according to a news release from the RCMP.

Just after 7 p.m. on Sept. 18, police responded to two separate reports that a man armed with a knife robbed two different people on Main Street in the city.

The RCMP says a man walked up to one person in a parked car, brandished a knife and demanded money, but instead, stole the person’s credit card.

A few minutes later, the man allegedly approached a second person on a nearby sidewalk and again pulled a knife – this time, stealing food.

Following an investigation, police say a man was arrested without incident on Sunday near a business on Queen Street.

Jordan Deyong appeared in Moncton provincial court by video link on Monday. He is facing the following charges:

two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon

two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

carrying a concealed weapon

He is still in custody and is due back in court on Monday.

The RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.