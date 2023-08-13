Man, 25, drowns in Lake Ontario: OPP

A 25-year-old man from Toronto drowned in Lake Ontario Saturday afternoon, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers from its Northumberland Detachment were called to the east side of the pier in Cobourg, Ont., just after 4 p.m. as a man appeared to be in distress in the water.

Police said he had gone under the water and never resurfaced.

OPP, Cobourg emergency services, and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre searched the water and found him.

The Scarborough man was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Police did not provide further details about the victim.

This is a developing story. More to come...