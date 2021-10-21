Man, 25, killed in crash on major Cambridge road

A major road connecting Kitchener and Cambridge has reopened following a fatal crash early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the Shantz Hill Road incident around 3 a.m.

A release from Waterloo regional police on Thursday morning said the driver of a white Lexus lost control, left the road, and hit the guy wires attached to a hydro pole and a tree. The 25-year-old man driving the Lexus was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver was from London, but haven't released his identity.

Martin Wiens, who owns the home on the property where the crash occurred, said he wasn't home at the time, but added it's not the first time he's seen a crash in the area.

"There have been numerous crashes over the years, we don't always hear of them, actually," he said. "A lot of times we sleep through them. Mostly they happen at night and they don't necessarily impact our property. But, there have been a few that came close to impacting our property, but as far as I know, this is the first one that actually got onto the lawn, which is something we've kind of worried about over the years."

Cambridge Fire officials say they were called to the fatal crash for an extrication.

Hydro crews and investigators responded to the scene to repair the pole.

Shantz Hill Road was closed from Preston Parkway to Fountain Street South until 11 a.m.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone who may have dash-cam or surveillance video from the scene is asked to contact police.

