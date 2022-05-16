Man, 26, charged after guns, stolen tools and vehicles found during search of N.B. home: RCMP

A man is facing multiple charges after police found stolen vehicles and tools and seized firearms during a search of a home in Centreville, N.B., according to the RCMP.

On May 9, 2022, RCMP responded to a report of several stolem items outside a home on Central Street.

When they arrived at the property, officers seized all-terrain vehicles (ATV) and dirt bikes.

Later that day, police say they executed a search warrant at the home and seized various types of tools, including power tools, as well as four firearms, including three that are prohibited and one that was loaded, as well as ammunition.

The RCMP says a 26-year-old man who was considered a person of interest in the case was already in custody on an unrelated matter when they searched the home.

Isaak Tedford Thomas appeared in Woodstock provincial court on May 11 and was charged with:

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

possession of a loaded restricted firearm / prohibited firearm without a licence

unsafe storage of a firearm

failure to comply with a release order

The RCMP says Thomas was also charged with six other offences for an unrelated matter.

He remains in custody and is set to return to court Wednesday morning.

Police say many of the items have already been returned to their rightful owners while the investigation continues.