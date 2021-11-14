Man, 26, shot and killed inside Hamilton Mountain restaurant: police
A 26-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times inside a Hamilton Mountain restaurant early on Sunday morning.
Hamilton police say that at 2:30 a.m. they were called to Raoabe Restaurant, near Upper Ottawa Street and Stone Church Road East for reports of gunfire.
They arrived to find the 26-year-old man inside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he later died.
Investigators did not identify him on Sunday.
Police said two male suspects wearing dark clothing fled the scene after shots rang out.
“There were also a large number of patrons inside the bar at the time of the shooting and Hamilton Police encourage anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward,” police said Sunday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. David Brewster at 905-546-4067.
