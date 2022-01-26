Man, 27, charged in connection with robbery at Dartmouth jewelry store: police
A 27-year-old man has been charged in relation to a robbery that happened at a Dartmouth jewelry store on Tuesday.
Just before 10:30 a.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery at the Crescent Gold and Diamond store in Mic Mac Mall, located at 21 Micmac Boulevard.
According to police, a man entered the store, broke a display case and took a piece of jewelry.
"The man pushed a store employee who attempted to stop him and fled into the mall," said Cst. John MacLeod with the Halifax Regional Police in a news release on Wednesday. "Two bystanders and mall security officers detained the man until police arrived and arrested him."
Alexander Kenneth Pritchett was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Wednesday to face charges of robbery and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
Pritchett is also facing charges of theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 in relation to a theft that happened on Aug. 10, 2020 in Dartmouth.
Nova Scotia kicks off African Heritage Month with virtual poster unveiling ceremony
N.B. reports six new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, 137 in hospital
Winnipeg restaurant facing maximum penalty of $1 million for breaking health orders
Interior Fraser steelhead face extinction, warn B.C. fishing, conservation groups
One person killed in Gatineau apartment fire
Concussions and kids: Study finds some physical activity safe 3 days later
Police say Sault-area suspect went on crime spree, now charged with 51 offences
1,194 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask. as active cases continue to decline
Why are some shelves empty at Canadian supermarkets?