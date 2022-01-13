Man, 28, arrested for murder in Saint John: police
One man is dead and another is in police custody following a stabbing in Saint John Wednesday night.
The Saint John Police Force responded to the scene on Rockland Road just before 11 p.m.
According to police, two men, who knew each other and were driving separate vehicles, got into a fight, which escalated when one stabbed the other.
“The police arrived on scene to discover a 30-year-old man unresponsive on the ground. He was transported to hospital and later pronounced deceased,” said a spokesperson for the Saint John Police Force.
A 28-year-old man was taken into custody and arrested for murder. He is expected to appear in provincial court Jan. 13.
Anyone in the area who may have dash-cam or video surveillance, or may have witnessed the incident, is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
