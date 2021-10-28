Man, 28, fatally shot during argument in northern Alberta: Mounties

A northern Alberta man has been accused of killing another man in an argument.

Police say three people were returning from a hunting trip to John D’or Prairie, a part of Little Red River Cree Nation, on Oct. 23 when two of the three parties began arguing.

They stopped on the side of Highway 58 near Highway 88 around 1 a.m. and the driver and female passenger left the vehicle.

Mounties were told when the driver then grabbed his rifle, the second passenger grabbed a rifle and went outside.

During what police described as an “interaction” between the two men, the driver shot the other man and fled the scene.

Keith St. Arnault, 28, from John D’or Prairie, died before EMS could get him to a hospital. The woman was not hurt.

Police found the driver, Nathan Uhersky, 32, in the vehicle in a ditch not far from the scene.

Uhersky, also a John D’or Prairie resident, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder. He was given a Nov. 2 Fort Vermilion provincial court date.