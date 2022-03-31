Man, 28, suffers life-altering injuries after two-vehicle crash in Brampton

One man has been rushed to hospital with life-altering injuries following a collision in Brampton early this morning.

It happened near Highway 50 and Mayfield Road after 12:30 a.m.

Peel police say two vehicles were involved in the crash and one person was transported to a trauma centre for treatment.

The victim, who investigators have identified as a 28-year-old man, sustained life-altering injuries but is expected to survive.

The police service's major collision bureau is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.