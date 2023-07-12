Man, 29, dead after motorcycle crash near Courtenay
Senior Digital News Producer
Todd Coyne
A 29-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash on a logging road in the Comox Valley.
Mounties were called to the scene on the Comox Logging Road, near the Island Highway overpass, west of Courtenay, at approximately 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.
First responders attempted to save the man but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Investigators are still piecing together what caused the crash, but say speed may have been a factor in the collision.
The B.C. Coroners Service and an investigator from the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services also attended the scene.
Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.
