Man, 29, killed in northern Alberta hit-and-run
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
RCMP are investigating a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old man in Fox Lake, Alta.
Police were called just after 3 p.m. on July 18 to a report of an unresponsive man in a ditch near Riverside Road in the northern Alberta community located approximately 550 kilometres north of Edmonton.
The initial investigation indicates that the man was hit by a vehicle and died as a result of his injuries, according to officers.
Fox Lake RCMP are continuing to investigate the incident.
