Man, 30, arrested after allegedly assaulting a taxi driver, evading police several times

A 30-year-old man has been charged after an assault and robbery Monday morning.

Around 1:20 a.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to the 200 block of Lacewood Drive where they received reports that a taxi driver had just been robbed.

According to police, the passenger assaulted the taxi driver, took a quantity of cash and then fled on foot.

The suspect was located in another taxi leaving the area. Police stopped the taxi and the suspect fled on foot again.

Following a brief foot pursuit, police say Modou Marong was arrested.

Marong was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday to face charges of robbery and resisting arrest.