Man, 30, charged in Wednesday's crash in Sault Ste. Marie

Sault police say a 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a crash on Great Northern Road on Wednesday.

The collision happened in the 2600-block of Great Northern Road when a northbound GMC Sierra crossed the centre line and struck a southbound transport, police said in a news release Friday morning.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Police said he has now been charged with careless driving.

The allegation has not been proven or tested in court.