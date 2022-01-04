Man, 30, charged with murder in death of woman found in Little Italy: police
CP24 Web Content Writer
Chris Herhalt
A 30-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a woman was found without vital signs in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood on Monday night.
Toronto police say that at 7:51 p.m. Monday, they were called to College and Clinton streets for a report of a disturbance.
They arrived to find 30-year-old Brittany Doff without vital signs.
She was rushed to a hospital for treatment where she was later pronounced dead.
A short time later, police arrested a suspect they identified as Kadeem Nedrick of Toronto.
He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call homicide detectives at 416-808-7400.
