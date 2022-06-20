Man, 32, dead after being struck by TTC bus in Scarborough
CP24 Web Content Writer
Chris Herhalt
A 32-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a TTC bus in Scarborough early on Monday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Markham Road at Blakemanor Boulevard, between Lawrence and Eglinton avenues at about 1 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.
Toronto police traffic services say the man stepped into a live northbound lane of traffic outside of a crosswalk and was hit by a TTC bus.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say the driver of the bus remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Collision reconstruction officers closed Markham Road in both directions for several hours.
