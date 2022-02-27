Man, 33, dead in shootout with Sask. RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP has asked Saskatoon Police Service to conduct an independent, external investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday.

“The Saskatchewan RCMP takes these matters very seriously. We are giving the external investigators at the Saskatoon Police Service our full cooperation as they conduct an independent, external investigation into the circumstances surrounding what happened,” Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, the Saskatchewan RCMP commanding officer, said in a news release.

“My thoughts are with our injured officer, the community, and the family of the deceased.”

In October 2021, the Battlefords RCMP Gang Task Force began an investigation into drug and weapons trafficking in west-central Saskatchewan, according to the release.

The preliminary investigation determined cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and firearms were allegedly being trafficked in and around North Battleford.

At 11:45 p.m. Saturday, a search warrant was executed at a commercial property in Waseca, Sask. Officers believed there was a significant risk to public and police safety, so the Saskatchewan RCMP Critical Incident Response Team deployed to assist, according to the news release.

During the execution of the search warrant, officers determined four people were on the property.

After negotiation and the use of "non-lethal methods," two men and one woman exited the building and were safely taken into custody.

The fourth person, a 33-year-old Lloydminster area man, remained in the building and was not complying with police officer commands, police say. He exited the building and continued to not comply, police say.

Officers used non-lethal methods to get the man to comply, the man displayed a firearm, gunfire was exchanged and the man was fatally injured, according to RCMP.

The release did not specify which non-lethal methods police used.

One RCMP officer is in hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

When an incident results in death or serious injury, the RCMP Act requires that an external agency conduct an investigation.

The Saskatchewan RCMP has asked the Ministry of Justice to appoint an independent investigation observer in accordance with the Saskatchewan Police Act.