Man, 33, killed in Sunday morning crash on Anthony Henday
A 33-year-old man was killed after crashing into a utility truck on Anthony Henday Drive Sunday morning.
According to police, around 3:30 a.m., a road construction crew in a Ford F-350 was removing delineators from westbound lanes approaching Terwillegar Drive.
One worker was driving the truck, and two others were outside the vehicle working in the inside lanes, the Edmonton Police Service said in a statement.
A Nissan Rogue was travelling in the same lane when it crashed into the rear of the truck.
The driver of the Nissan was killed instantly, investigators say. None of the construction workers were injured.
Officers closed the westbound lanes from Rabbit Hill Road to Terwillegar Drive for several hours as crews cleared the scene.
As the EPS major collisions unit continues to investigate, anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.
-
The Boathouse redevelopment inches closerThe proposed redevelopment of the Boathouse in the heart of Victoria Park is one step closer to fruition after a heritage application submission.
-
Police looking for items linked to ongoing homicide investigationBrantford Police Service investigators are seeking help from the public to locate items associated with a recent, ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Nova Scotia man’s murder added to crime reward programThe homicide of Donald (Donny) Derrick Lohnes has been added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program on the second anniversary of his murder.
-
Three more COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa over weekend, wastewater signal downWastewater monitoring has shown a significant decline in the viral signal in the past two weeks.
-
N.B. reports 9 new COVID-19-related deaths, hospitalizations remain stableNew Brunswick is reporting nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update Tuesday.
-
Assault victim dies after being released from hospital, second-degree murder charge laid: policeThe Winnipeg Police Service has laid a second-degree murder charge after a 19-year-old man died two days after being released from hospital following an assault.
-
Calgary's former James Short Park, Parkade will get new name Nov. 1Until then it’s a park without a name.
-
Investigation underway after woman injured by Edmonton police dogA woman suffered minor injuries after an incident involving an Edmonton Police Service dog.
-
Five challenges facing new Ottawa mayor Mark SutcliffeHere are a few things that Ottawa's mayor will have to tackle when he takes over at city hall.