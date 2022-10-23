Man, 33, killed in Sunday morning crash on Anthony Henday

A 33-year-old man was killed after crashing into a utility truck on Anthony Henday Drive Sunday morning.

According to police, around 3:30 a.m., a road construction crew in a Ford F-350 was removing delineators from westbound lanes approaching Terwillegar Drive.

One worker was driving the truck, and two others were outside the vehicle working in the inside lanes, the Edmonton Police Service said in a statement.

A Nissan Rogue was travelling in the same lane when it crashed into the rear of the truck.

The driver of the Nissan was killed instantly, investigators say. None of the construction workers were injured.

Officers closed the westbound lanes from Rabbit Hill Road to Terwillegar Drive for several hours as crews cleared the scene.

As the EPS major collisions unit continues to investigate, anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.