Man, 34, missing from Halifax hospital

A man is missing from a Halifax hospital and Nova Scotia Health is asking the public for help in locating him.

A news release from Nova Scotia Health on Thursday confirmed 34-year-old Randall Blanchard is missing from a Halifax hospital.

Blanchard is described as five-foot-ten and weighing 180 pounds. He has a medium build and has short, dark hair. Blanchard was last seen wearing a dark grey zip-up sweater, black jeans and brown sneakers.

Anyone who may have seen Blanchard or who could help assist with locating him is asked to contact their local police detachment.