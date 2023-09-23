Man, 34, shot in Ottawa's south end
Ottawa police are asking for witnesses to a shooting in the south end to come forward.
Officers were called to the 2500-block of Bank Street, near Albion Road South, just after 10 p.m. Friday on reports of gunshots.
Police responded to a call about gunshots at 10 p.m. last night in the 2500 block of Bank Street and located a victim who was transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Our Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating and we are asking the public to come forward with…
A CTV News Ottawa viewer who lives nearby reported hearing around nine shots.
Ottawa paramedics said a 34-year-old man was taken to hospital with a leg injury. He is in stable condition.
The guns and gangs unit is leading the investigation. Witnesses are asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.
-
City data suggests significant traffic increase on O'Connor Street when Queen Elizabeth Driveway closedThe city of Ottawa's transportation committee will meet this week to discuss this summer's closure of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway with data that suggests nearby O'Connor Street is absorbing most of the diverted traffic.
-
Sault Ste. Marie farmers' market reopens with new name, spaceSault Ste. Marie's Mill Market has a new home – and a new name.
-
Stanback earns measure of redemption by leading Alouettes to 28-11 win over StampsAfter scoring a touchdown to put an exclamation point on a 28-11 win for his Montreal Alouettes over the Calgary Stampeders, William Stanback breathed a sigh of relief.
-
Timmins hosts bird-watching conventionPeople from various parts of Ontario are in Timmins this weekend to participate in the annual Ontario Field Ornithologists Convention.
-
Nipissing University students pitch in to clean their city streets of litterAs the colder months approach, Clean, Green Beautiful North Bay is hosting the city's biggest community-wide litter pick-up this weekend.
-
Smoke prevents Yellowknife from holding welcome home celebrationSmoke has forced Yellowknife to cancel a celebration marking the return of residents to the city after a wildfires-prompted evacuation that lasted for weeks.
-
Fire tears through homes in Surrey's Clayton Heights neighbourhoodFour families are out of their homes after a fire broke out in Surrey's Clayton Heights neighbourhood Saturday.
-
Sudbury police investigating another motorcycle crashOne person has been taken to hospital following the second motor vehicle crash in Sudbury involving a motorcycle in 24 hours.
-
Lender can't foreclose on B.C. woman's home because mortgage was obtained through fraudA B.C. woman has won the right to stay in her home after convincing a judge that the mortgage her son took out on the property was obtained fraudulently.