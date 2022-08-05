Man, 37, charged with break, enter, sexual assault in Saint John: police
A 37-year-old man is facing charges related to a break, enter and sexual assault in west Saint John on Friday.
Just after midnight, Saint John Police received a report of a break, enter and sexual assault in progress.
Police say a woman was awoken by a man who began sexually assaulting her in her home.
The woman was able to interrupt the assault and call police, according to a news release. Police say the suspect, who the woman recognized, left the scene in a vehicle.
Minutes later, officers found the suspect and the vehicle a short distance away. Officers took the 37-year-old man into custody where he has been remanded until a bail hearing scheduled for Monday.
Police say the victim did not suffer life-threatening physical injuries. She was examined and released from a local hospital.
The name of the man is not being published after a publication ban was ordered, prohibiting the release of any information that may identify the victim in this case. Police are not releasing any additional details about the incident.
Anyone with information about the break, enter and sexual assault are asked to call Saint John Police at 1-506-648-3333.
