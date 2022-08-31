Man, 38, arrested in connection with mischief investigation in Alliston

Police arrested a New Tecumseth man in connection with several complaints about graffiti in Alliston back in May.

"The graffiti was observed on local businesses, a parked vehicle, town planter boxes, and town walls," Nottawasaga provincial police stated in a release.

Police had released an image of a suspect caught on surveillance camera vandalizing a garage door.

Officers made the arrest on Tuesday and charged the 38-year-old man with nine counts of mischief - destroying or damaging property.

He is scheduled to appear in a Bradford courtroom to answer to the charges next month.