Man, 38, charged with stunting after Halifax police clock him driving 53 km/h over posted speed limit

A 38-year-old man was ticketed for stunting Tuesday morning after police clocked him driving 53 km/h over the posted speed limit.

Around 6:55 a.m., a member with Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit observed a vehicle travelling at high speeds on Highway 102 in the area of the Bayers Lake Business Park.

According to police, the officer clocked the vehicle’s speed travelling 153 km/h in a 100 km/h speed zone.

The 38-year-old man was ticketed for stunting – a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

Police say the man was also suspended from driving for seven days and the vehicle was seized and impounded.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.