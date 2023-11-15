Man, 40, arrested after doing donuts and hitting playground in Red Deer
A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged with careless driving after he allegedly drove into some playground equipment in Red Deer.
RCMP said the man, who they did not publicly name, was driving his truck in tight circles, also known as doing donuts, in a park off of Ibbotson Close in the Inglewood neighbourhood around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Police attended the scene and arrested the man, who was alone in the vehicle.
"Investigation into the incident resulted in one charge of careless driving, which is pending against this male who has been released from police custody," Cpl. Candace Hrdlicka wrote in a news release.
"No injuries were reported and no one was on the playground or in the park at the time of the incident."
RCMP did not say what, if any, damage was done to the park or playground.
-
Toronto, one of Canada's loneliest cities – findings from the 2023 Vital Signs Report releasedToronto could be one of the loneliest cities in Canada with nearly four out of 10 residents now reporting having the feeling three or four days a week, a new report suggests.
-
Lyft launches in Kitchener-Waterloo and LondonLyft has expanded its ridesharing service to Kitchener-Waterloo and London.
-
Highways prepared for extreme weather 'new normal,' says B.C. transportation ministerBritish Columbia's transportation minister says 130 kilometres of highway that was severely damaged by flooding two years ago is now more resilient to extreme weather.
-
Inquest to be held in Sudbury man’s 2018 death while in police custodyDr. Harry Voogjarv, the North Region’s supervising coroner, has announced that an inquest will be held into the death of Erkki Mannisto.
-
Calgary's BUMP Festival receives funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies' Asphalt Art InitiativeCalgary's BUMP Festival, which has been responsible for many of the spectacular murals that have transformed downtown into a kind of vertical art gallery, got some love Tuesday from the Bloomberg Asphalt Art Initiative.
-
More competition needed in grocery to help stabilize food prices: FreelandFinance Minister Chrystia Freeland says more competition is needed in Canada's grocery sector as consumers grapple with the rising cost of living.
-
Non-life threatening injuries reported after two-vehicle crash in Middlesex CentreA two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck and an old school bus shut down a highway north of London, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Recycling company fined for operating without a licenseA Quebec-based recycling company has been found guilty of violating New Brunswick's salvage dealers licensing act.
-
N.B. RCMP try to identify human remains found along Saint John RiverThe New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying human remains that were discovered last week.