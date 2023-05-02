Man, 40, charged with human trafficking in Halifax
A 40-year-old man is facing a series of human trafficking charges after an investigation by Halifax Regional Police.
The force received a report in January that human trafficking was taking place in the area. An investigation led police to identify a suspect.
On April 28, the Integrated Human Trafficking Team searched a Halifax home. Police arrested the suspect and seized an undisclosed number of electronic devices.
Adam Ray Greenlaw has been charged in relation to incidents that took place between May 2021 and April 2023. The incidents involve five victims. Some of the victims were youths at the time of the incidents.
Greenlaw is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Wednesday to face the following charges:
- two counts of trafficking in persons
- two counts of human trafficking for material benefit
- human trafficking for material benefit of a young person
- five counts of sexual assault
- two counts of sexual interference
- two counts of procuring of a young person
- procuring
- advertising sexual services
- printing and publishing of child pornography
- assault with a weapon
- unlawful confinement
- uttering threats
If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, reach out for support or share information by calling:
- 911 -- if safety is of immediate concern.
- (902) 449-2425 to contact the Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Team, 24/7.
- (902) 490-5142 to contact the Integrated Human Trafficking Team. Please note that this line is not monitored 24/7.
- (902) 490-5020 to file a report and have an officer follow up with you.
- Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or using the P3 Tips App.