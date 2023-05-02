Man, 40, charged with human trafficking in Halifax

A 40-year-old man is facing a series of human trafficking charges after an investigation by Halifax Regional Police.

The force received a report in January that human trafficking was taking place in the area. An investigation led police to identify a suspect.

On April 28, the Integrated Human Trafficking Team searched a Halifax home. Police arrested the suspect and seized an undisclosed number of electronic devices.

Adam Ray Greenlaw has been charged in relation to incidents that took place between May 2021 and April 2023. The incidents involve five victims. Some of the victims were youths at the time of the incidents.

Greenlaw is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Wednesday to face the following charges:

two counts of trafficking in persons

two counts of human trafficking for material benefit

human trafficking for material benefit of a young person

five counts of sexual assault

two counts of sexual interference

two counts of procuring of a young person

procuring

advertising sexual services

printing and publishing of child pornography

assault with a weapon

unlawful confinement

uttering threats

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, reach out for support or share information by calling: