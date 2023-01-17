Man, 41, arrested after alleged sexual assault of two female employees at Scarborough spa

A Toronto man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted two women he hired on Kijiji as massage attendants.

In a release issued Tuesday, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) alleged that in September 2016 and December 2022, two separate women responded to Kijiji job postings for the position of massage attendant at Anna’s Spa, located at 4286 Kingston Rd. in Scarborough.

Investigators say both ads targeted international students.

Police say the women were asked to attend training sessions where the suspect, wearing a white lab coat and a stethoscope, advised them they would engage in role-play.

The suspect posted as a masseuse and the victims as customers, they said.

During the sessions, the man allegedly sexually assaulted both women.

On Jan. 16, TPS arrested Toronto resident Allen Jacob, 41, in connection with the investigation. Jacob has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police say they’re concerned there could be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.

News Release - Arrest Made in Sexual Assault investigations, Allen Jacob, 41, Police concerned there may be other victimshttps://t.co/1itJyjaEqG pic.twitter.com/YWWi7Y0Fk3