Man, 41, dies after north Edmonton assault

A Thursday night assault in north Edmonton has turned fatal, police say.

The Edmonton Police Service responded at 6:44 p.m. to a Baturyn area home, near 172 Avenue and 102 Street, for reports of an assault that involved a 41-year-old injured man.

Paramedics took the man to hospital, where he later died.

An autopsy is scheduled for next Tuesday.

Homicide detectives are taking the lead in the investigation, EPS added in a statement Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.