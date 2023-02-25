Man, 47, dies after snowmobile crash in Upsalquitch, N.B.

A 47-year-old man from Janeville, N.B., has died after a snowmobile crash in Upsalquitch.

Campbellton RCMP, along with fire crews and paramedics, responded to a single snowmobile crash on a trail near Mann Road around 5:15 p.m. Friday.

Police say they believe the crash happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck several trees.

The man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.