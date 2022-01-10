Man, 49, arrested for impaired driving: Saint John Police Force

The Saint John Police Force says a 49-year-old man has been arrested for impaired driving following a crash on the Harbour Bridge.

At about 10 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the Harbour Bridge on highway 1, eastbound near exit 121, following a report that a vehicle hit a snow bank against the cement median. Police say no injuries were reported and a man was arrested for impaired driving at the scene of the crash.

According to police, the man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 22.