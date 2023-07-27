Man, 52, charged in sexual assault at Newmarket dog park
Police arrested a 52-year-old York Region man in connection with a sexual assault at a Newmarket dog park.
Police say the incident happened on Saturday at the dog park in the area of Bayview Parkway and Tom Taylor Trail.
They say the suspect walking a large dog, followed the female into the park, started a conversation with her and then repeatedly touched her in a sexual manner.
The female got away and called the police about the incident.
On Wednesday, police say a citizen spotted a man matching the suspect description with a Bernese mountain dog in the area of the dog park and promptly called the authorities.
"York Regional Police would like to thank the media and members of the pubic for their assistance with this investigation. Working together, we make our community a safer place," police stated in a release.
Officers charged the Newmarket man with sexual assault.
