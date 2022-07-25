Man, 52, dies in tractor-trailer crash: N.B. RCMP

A 52-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Mill Cove, N.B.

The RCMP was called to a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 2 just before 3 p.m., Sunday. The Oromocto Fire Department and paramedics also attended the scene.

Police believe the eastbound truck left the road and rolled into the ditch in the middle of the highway.

Police say the driver — who was the only person inside the vehicle — died from his injuries at the scene. The man was from Bloomfield, N.B.

Members of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office, the Department of Public Safety's Commercial Vehicle Enforcement unit, and the Department of Environment and Local Government are working on the investigation.

One lane of the highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Oromocto RCMP Detachment at 506-357-4300.