Man, 52, dies in Wellington, N.S., motorcycle crash

A man has died following a motorcycle crash in Wellington, N.S., on Friday.

Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of a collision on Highway 2 just before 7:30 p.m.

Police say the motorcycle driver was travelling on the highway, left the road and then ended up in a ditch.

The 52-year-old man from Fletcher’s Lake, N.S., died at the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist was on scene, but it has since reopened.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.