Man, 53, dies in workplace incident near Prescott, Ont.

Ontario's ministry of labour is investigating after a man died in a workplace incident near Prescott, Ont.

The incident happened on Tuesday just before 2 p.m. at a workplace in Johnstown, Ont. on County Road 2, Grenville OPP confirmed Friday. A 53-year-old man died when a piece of machinery fell on him, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his name or said exactly where the incident happened.

The provincial ministry of labour has been called in to investigate the death.

Johnstown is on the St. Lawrence River about 90 kilometres south of Ottawa, near Prescott.