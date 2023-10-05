Man, 55, arrested for alleged sexual assault of child during private tutoring sessions in Toronto area

A 55-year-old man from Richmond Hill has been arrested and charged after a child under the age of 12 was sexually assaulted during a private French lesson.

A release issued by York Regional Police (YRP) Thursday said that, on Sept. 29, its officers received a report of an alleged sexual assault against a young person that took place during private tutoring sessions.

On Oct. 2, Ali Hatami Zonooz was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

The charges have yet to be tested in court.

Investigators said they are concerned there might be more victims and asked anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071.