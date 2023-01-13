Man, 55, dies after vehicle leaves road in Stellarton, N.S.

A 55-year-old man has died after his vehicle left the main road in Stellarton, N.S.

Members of the Stellarton Police Service and local fire department responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 300 block of South Foord Street around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the vehicle was travelling north when it left the road and struck a power pole.

The driver died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police say an RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting.

A section of South Foord Street was closed to traffic for a few hours. It has since reopened.