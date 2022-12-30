Man, 55, killed in wrong-way collision on Highway 401
A fatal collision in Pickering, Ont. Friday morning left a man dead and sent two other drivers to hospital.
According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, the collision was caused by a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction westbound at Brock Road on Highway 401.
The driver of the vehicle travelling in the wrong direction was taken to a local hospital, along with the driver of an additional vehicle.
The driver of a third vehicle, a 55-year-old Whitby resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say a 25-year-old from Whitby has been charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving and refusing to provide a breath sample that resulted in death and bodily harm.
The suspect has not been publicly identified.
Police say he remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
Highway 401 westbound lanes near Brock Road were closed while police investigated the incident.