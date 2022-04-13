Man, 56, charged with 2nd-degree murder in Victoria killing
A 56-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for a 2020 attack that left one man dead in Victoria.
George Thurrott was arrested in Mississauga, Ont., on Friday. He was transported back to Victoria and appeared in court Monday, according to police.
Officers were called to a multi-unit residential building in the 3000-block of Douglas Street at approximately 2:30 p.m. on March 16, 2020.
A man was found suffering serious injuries after an assault with a weapon and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said at the time officers believed the attacker and victim were known to each other.
The victim died in hospital on March 25 and police opened a homicide investigation.
Two days after the attack, investigators arrested a suspect for the assault. It is unclear whether the suspect is the same man recently arrested in Ontario.
Thurrott will remain in police custody pending his next court appearance, according to Victoria police.
