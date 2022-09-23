Man, 57, charged with manslaughter in Ottawa woman's death

A 57-year-old man is facing a manslaughter charge in relation to a 78-year-old Ottawa woman’s death last week.

Police said Friday they were called to an address on Gladstone Avenue near Booth Street around 2 a.m. on Sept. 16 for reports of an injured woman.

The woman, Yu Kun Xie, died the next day, police said.

Police said Friday that Ian Rooney, 57, has been charged with manslaughter. He appeared in court on Friday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit.