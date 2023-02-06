Man, 58, dies in Lanark County snowmobile crash

A 58-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Lanark County on Sunday.

Officers responded to the crash on Ramsay Concession 12 just north of Hamilton Side Road, OPP said in a news release Monday.

" For reasons still under investigation, a snowmobile travelling at the rear of a group struck another machine. Both drivers were thrown from their snowmobiles."

The driver of the rear snowmobile, a 58-year-old from Beckwith Township, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released his name.

The other driver suffered minor injuries.

OPP collision investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.