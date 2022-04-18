iHeartRadio

Man, 58, killed in ATV crash east of Kingston

A 58-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash east of Kingston on Sunday.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 8 p.m. at a property on County Road 2 in Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township, OPP said in a news release.

The driver, Mark Vincent of Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

