Man, 58, killed in ATV crash east of Kingston
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
A 58-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash east of Kingston on Sunday.
The single-vehicle crash happened just after 8 p.m. at a property on County Road 2 in Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township, OPP said in a news release.
The driver, Mark Vincent of Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
-
B.C. parents fight to have spelling of son's Indigenous name recognized by provinceA Campbell River, B.C., woman is elated over the birth of her third child, but she's having her joy tainted somewhat as she struggles to register her son's name with the province.
-
Number of employees returning to downtown workplaces on the rise: surveyA new survey from the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ found about a third of the neighbourhood’s workforce is back in the office full-time, marking the biggest uptick since the organization started tracking this figure in the first year of the pandemic.
-
Fitness Tax considered 'short sighted' within gym industryThe Saskatchewan fitness industry isn’t looking to carry the PST load for the provincial government.
-
City councillor says EPCOR executives shouldn't be making Oilers salariesAn Edmonton city councillor says the top executives at EPCOR, a city-owned utility company, are taking home too much money.
-
Fire in Halifax apartment building under investigationHalifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to a fire at an apartment building on Monday.
-
Controlled burn near Saskatoon escapes, threatens campground structuresSaskatoon Fire Department on Monday responded to a controlled burn that went out of control and ignited a large area of grass.
-
More B.C. parents say kids won't get critical medication in schools after policy changeMore B.C. parents are coming forward saying a bureaucratic change by the province means their children are no longer eligible to receive potentially life-saving medication at schools, despite being at risk for serious seizures.
-
'We can't just stop seeing the beauty': Portapique, N.S. artist finds comfort and solace in natural surroundingsSurrounded by a lifetime of art she's created herself, Joy Laking has found another outlet for her creativity - a poem she penned at the beginning of the month.
-
As the search for answers in N.S. tragedy continues, criticism of inquiry persistsAfter 14 days of public hearings over eight weeks, observers and participants alike remain critical of the process undertaken by the joint federal/provincial inquiry tasked with examining the tragedy.