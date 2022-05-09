Man, 59, dies after motorcycle and vehicle collide in Fredericton

A 59-year-old man has died after a motorcycle and vehicle collided in Fredericton.

The Fredericton Police Force responded to the collision on Lincoln Road, near the Experimental Farm, just after 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The road was closed for several hours as police conducted their investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.