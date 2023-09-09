Man, 59, with life-threatening injuries after driver hits him with vehicle: Toronto police

A man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a 20-year-old driver struck him with their vehicle Friday night, according to Toronto police.

The incident happened just before 8:40 p.m. in the area of Victoria Park Avenue near Biggin Court.

Police said a 59-year-old man was crossing Victoria Park Avenue near Biggin Court while a female driver, operating a Hyundai, was travelling southbound.

The pedestrian was hit in the southbound lanes.

Police said the investigation is ongoing by Traffic Service.

Nearby residents, businesses and drivers, as well as those with video footage of the area or incident, is asked to contact investigators.

Anyone with information related to the collision is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.