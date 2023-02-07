Man, 60, accused of selling drugs from Olds, Alta., business

A Bowden, Alta., man faces several charges in connection with what RCMP say is a drug trafficking operation working out of a business in Olds.

Olds RCMP were first notified about a man selling drugs in the community in December 2022 and, on Feb. 2, police executed search warrants at the business as well as home in Bowden.

Police found the following during the investigation:

77 grams on suspected cocaine methamphetamine;

69 grams of suspected fentanyl;

2.5 grams of suspected heroin;

1,354.75 grams of cannabis;

10 grams of Cannabis resin;

Small amounts of metronidazole, adderall, codeine, lyrica, cyclobenzaprine, lorazepam, hydro morphine and LSD;

18 grams of Psilocybin;

A shotgun;

A replica firearm;

Eight pellet guns;

A Taser device; and

60 assorted edged weapons.

Lyle Andrus, 60, is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon or restricted weapon and two offences under the Cannabis Act.

Police say this is another example of their efforts to maintain public safety.

"There are concerns that drug activity has gone up in the community with two recent drugs seizures," said Staff Sgt. Warren Wright with Olds RCMP in a release.

"Drug activity has not gone up but rather RCMP have successfully concluded two drug investigations resulting in local residents being charged with offences as well as large seizures of drugs and weapons."

Andrus was released on bail and is expected to appear in Didsbury provincial court on March 6.