Man, 60, charged in shooting at Toronto east-end apartment building

A man who allegedly shot a woman at a Toronto east-end apartment building on Monday morning has been arrested and is facing several charges, including attempted murder.

Toronto police said the man arrived in the area of Eastmount and Cambridge avenues on a bicycle, allegedly drew a firearm and shot at the victim.

The woman, believed to be in her 50s, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Tenants of the building told CTV News Toronto the victim was their property manager.

Meanwhile, the suspect biked away from the scene. Police later released images of him, asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.

On Wednesday, police announced the suspect, 60-year-old Brian O’Donnell, had been arrested.

In addition to attempted murder, O’Donnell has also been charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with an intent to wound, two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, disguise with intent, careless storage of a firearm and possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition.

Police did not say the motive behind the shooting.

They continue to ask anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.