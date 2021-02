A Severn man is dead after police say a dump truck and a car collided in Severn Township.

Police were called to the scene of the crash on Quarry Road at St. Amant Road just before noon on Friday.

According to police, the man behind the wheel of the car, 60-year-old John Bull from Severn, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Quarry Road was closed for several hours for investigators. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.